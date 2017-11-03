A Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account on Their Last Day with the Company

In case you didn't notice, the Internet was considerably quieter for a short moment on Thursday evening.

According to Twitter, at 7 p.m. EST, a rogue employee decided to use their last day at the company to send Donald Trump a message by deleting his beloved account. That's right, for approximately 11 minutes yesterday, there was only a bright blue error page where @realDonaldTrump used to reside.

Twitter's government and elections team addressed the error with a series of tweets (appropriate), first blaming it on "human error," and then after a brief internal investigation, attributed it to an unnamed employee with nothing to lose. "Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," the company wrote.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

With his handle restored, the president was back to his old ways by Friday morning. He even shared his theory behind the act of defiance. "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee," he tweeted. "I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

No matter the reasons, November 2, 2017 will forever be remembered as the day somebody actually kept Donald Trump from tweeting.