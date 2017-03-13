Here’s Who the Twitterverse Thinks Will Win The Bachelor

If The Bachelor is the only thing that gets you through Mondays, then tonight is your equivalent of the Super Bowl. The season finale of Nick Viall’s season airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Viall has narrowed the field down to two lucky ladies: Raven and Vanessa.

So who is the fan favorite, you ask? In last week’s episode, the Bachelor himself seemed to still be undecided, but of course, the Internet has some opinions on the matter. According to data from Twitter, of the people Tweeting about the final two, 65 percent think the winner will be Vanessa, while 35 percent are still rooting for Raven.

VIDEO: "The Bachelor" Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

In large thanks to Corinne, this season of The Bachelor has sent Twitter abuzz with more than three million Tweets and couting. The most Tweeted-about moment (by reactions per minute) was when Viall finally sent her home in New York. Next up was that time Liz revealed she slept with Viall at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and then when Taylor was sent home on a two-on-one date.

RELATED: Bachelor Superfan Allison Williams Has Some Very Strict Viewing Rules

Tune in to The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and have your Twitter app open, because it’s sure to be a buzzy night.