The Most Tweeted-About Fashion Brand in 2017 Collaborated with Gigi Hadid

To the surprise of no one, Beyoncé took home a major social media award when her February pregnancy announcement was declared 2017’s most-liked Instagram photo with a whopping 11 million taps.

But what about Twitter?

The social media platform this morning released a trove of year-end data and we’ve learned, exclusively, that this year’s most tweeted-about fashion brand is none other than a classic American favorite: Tommy Hilfiger.

The brand dropped several collaborations with It model Gigi Hadid (plus a Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll) so we’re not shocked that her 7.7 million Twitter followers helped give Tommy Hilfiger, which boasts 1.5 million followers, a major boost.

Next on the list? Victoria’s Secret, which delivered another sizzling fashion show in November, followed by Chanel, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Armani, Burberry, Malan Breton, Forever 21, and Dior—a decent mix of luxury and mass-appeal retailers.

Outside of fashion, the top three most-liked tweets of the year were all shared around times of violence. Barack Obama, who hit the No. 1 spot with more than 4.5 million likes, shared a Nelson Mandela quote following the violent attacks in Charlottesville, Va., while Ariana Grande, at No. 2 with 2.6 million likes, responded to the attacks at a Manchester stadium where she performed. The third was also Obama's, this time with his well-wishes for John McCain, who battled cancer.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

The most tweeted-about political figure across the globe was Donald Trump, while the most tweeted-about celebrities were South Korean pop boy group BTS. Activism was important, too, and the top three hashtags in the U.S. were #Resist, #MAGA, and #ImpeachTrump.

In the entertainment sector, Game of Thrones was the most-tweeted about TV show in the U.S., while Stranger Things was the most-tweeted about streamed TV show in the U.S. Also in the U.S., Wonder Woman was the most tweeted about movie while BTS, Nicki Minaj, and Harry Styles led the pack of the most tweeted-about musicians.

Most Tweeted-About Celebrities

1. @BTS_twt

2. @pledis_17

3. @Camila_Cabello

4. @justinbieber

5. @mainedcm

6. @NiallOfficial

7. @Harry_Styles

8. @EthanDolan

9. @OfficialMonstaX

10. @GraysonDolan

Most Tweeted-About TV Shows (US-Only)

1. Game of Thrones

2. Stranger Things

3. Big Brother

4. 13 Reasons Why

5. Saturday Night Live

6. The Walking Dead

7. Grey's Anatomy

8. The Voice

9. Supernatural

10. Pretty Little Liars

Most Tweeted-About Streaming TV Shows (US-Only)

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Orange is the New Black

4. House of Cards

5. Sense8

6. Narcos

7. The Get Down

8. The Handmaid's Tale

9. Bojack Horseman

10. Daredevil

Most Tweeted-About Movies (US-Only)

1. Wonder Woman

2. La La Land

3. Dunkirk

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5. Justice League

6. It

7. Beauty and the Beast

8. Thor: Ragnarok

9. Black Panther

10. Fifty Shades Darker

Most Tweeted-About Musicians in the U.S.

1. @BTS_twt

2. @NICKIMINAJ

3. @Harry_Styles

4. @chancetherapper

5. @NiallOfficial

6. @FifthHarmony

7. @justinbieber

8. @ShawnMendes

9. @rihanna

10. ArianaGrande

Most Tweeted-About Fan Armies (Global)

1. #lovatics

2. #littlemonsters

3. #harmonizers

4. #beliebers

5. #5sosfam