The Trumps Hosted a Family-Style Picnic at the White House

On Thursday evening, the Trumps invited members from the House of Representatives and their families over to the White House for the president’s first-ever Congressional Picnic, a tradition that began under Ronald Reagan’s administration.

During the event, POTUS was accompanied by his wife, Melania and daughter Ivanka, who both opted for garden party attire. The First Lady stepped out in support of her husband, and was even spotted kissing babies, wearing a Mary Katrantzou multi-color grid print dress ($760, saksfifthavenue.com) that was offset by a thin tan belt at the waist. She kept her accessories to a minimum, and let her long brown tresses fall below the vibrant number’s round neckline.

Over in the Rose Garden, Ivanka played with her 5-year-old daughter, Arabella, dressed in white midi dress that was decorated in a red rose pattern. The ruffled off-the-shoulder style and metallic lace-up flats added to the feminine look.

Ivanka captured a candid family moment, with her two sons, Theodore and James, in matching navy gingham shirts and white shorts, and Arabella showing off her dance moves in a bright pink dress and skirt combo. “Family photo take #45. Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic,” the mom of three captioned the snap.