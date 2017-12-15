Melania Trump Sparkles in Custom Delpozo for White House Christmas Card

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the White House!

On Thursday, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, released their first official Christmas portrait as president and first lady. The photo, which was taken by photographer Andrea Hanks on Dec. 5, and shared on both the White House's website and FLOTUS's Twitter account, shows the first couple posing between Christmas trees and American flags in the Cross Hall at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Courtesy of The White House

Dressed in a classic black tuxedo, the president smiles broadly amid his wife's infamous Christmas decor. Melania, holding the president's hand firmly and offering a festive smile, went the bespoke route in a custom midnight blue gown by Delpozo featuring a sparkling, asymmetrical appliqué that picked up the twinkle from Christmas lights surrounding her.

FLOTUS has spent the past week getting into the holiday spirit, with a Wednesday visit to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, where she helped children from military families sort and box donations to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.