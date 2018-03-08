The Trump Family Tweeted About International Women's Day. It Didn't Go Over Well

In honor of International Women’s Day, Ivanka, Melania, and President Donald Trump showed their support with messages on social media.

The problem was ... tons of people were just not here for it.

“Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe,” Ivanka tweeted. “We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed. #InternationalWomensDay

“Happy #IWD2018,” Melania also wrote. “Today we recognize, celebrate & honor women around the globe. On March 21, I will be at the @StateDept to present the #WomenOfCourage award to some extraordinary women.”

Of course, the POTUS chimed in too, with a simple "#HappyInternationalWomensDay" tweet that linked to details about the award.

The Twitterverse went all the way in and moved at a lightning fast pace to point out the hypocrisy of the family's tweets. Many in particular called attention to how the president has been accused of varying degrees of sexual assault and harassment by several different women. To date, 19 women have accused the POTUS of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

“Melania—I don't know where to begin,” one tweeter wrote. “Your husband's administration is undermining women every day. When will you truly stand up for women's rights instead of being #complicit? I wish you greater empathy and compassion.”

“You have no self-awareness whatsoever. I stand amazed and stunned at how you try to keep up this act,” another wrote.

“On #internationalwomensday I call for our President to apologize to all the women he has hurt!,” another tweeter chimed in.

And there were many more reactions to come:

Although Ivanka has been vocal about empowering women, she has been criticized repeatedly for not furthering women’s rights within the Trump administration, especially when it comes to equal pay. She also recently refused to answer a journalist's question about the many women accusing her father of sexual misconduct and deemed it "inappropriate." Hence, the reactions.

Many social media users responded similarly earlier in March, when Ivanka and Melania tweeted in support of Women's History Month.