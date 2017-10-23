Troian Bellisario Wants Photoshopped Ads to Come with a Warning

As a well-known body image advocate, Troian Bellisario advocates for photoshopped images to come with a warning.

Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram to explain how the unrealistic photos affect women's self-esteem, sharing a video about France's law, which requires models to present a doctor's note that confirms they are at healthy weight.

"We in America should have MANDITORY [sic] WARNINGS on images in advertisements & PRESS that have been doctored," Bellisario captioned the post. "Because the real issue (in my opinion) is that we are selling products (clothes, perfume, music, film) on unrealistic and doctored images of people. And I for one would want to know, I would want my friends to know and strangers and especially young men and women to know if they were looking at something real or something fake."

And, though, the actress's aim is not to body shame women who are naturally thin, it is her goal to have brands warn customers about images that have been significantly altered to end the unhealthy comparing of bodies amongst women.

"Being sold products on the basis of first making ourselves feel less than (not pretty enough not skinny enough not healthy enough whatever) so we 'need to buy this product to be like the person in the ad,'" she explained.

But Bellisario still has hope for the next generation. "What an amazing world it would be if we could just acknowledge that," she stated. "And then celebrate that we all look different, have different bodies and different backgrounds and histories, and then find all of those differences beautiful."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Troian!