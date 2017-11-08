This Pretty Little Liars Star Just Made the Most Drastic Hair Color Change Ever

If Too Faced’s entire Sweet Peach Collection wasn’t enough to convince you it’s the color of the moment, Troian Bellisario’s new hair color will. Instead of an expected millennial pink or even auburn highlights given the fall season, the actress took to Instagram to debut a shocking new peach bob.

Her cut and color couldn’t be further from what we’re used to seeing from the celebrity. While she’s worn her hair in various longer lengths with layers, angles, and even blunt bangs, this is one of her shortest cuts to date. The chin-grazing length features longer curtain bangs—AKA Pinterest’s favorite hairstyle–and flipped under ends.

🍑 baby. A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

It’s also one of her lightest hair colors, as she’s known for keeping her rich brunette shade as her signature, adding in caramel- and honey-hued highlights in every so often.

So is it permanent, or is it just an impressively styled wig? We have no official confirmation, but it does at least seem like it’s the real deal because her darker roots are shining through.

Now that Pretty Little Liars is officially over (tear), we can only expect even more drastic hair switch-ups from the cast. Lucy Hale, what are you working on next?