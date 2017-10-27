Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Jams to Taylor Swift Before NBA Games

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have had a high-profile feud with Taylor Swift, the "bad blood" doesn't phase Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and NBA star, Tristan Thompson. In fact, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player recently admitted to being a huge Swiftie, relying on her tracks to get him through any pre-game jitters.

During an interview on MTV's Total Request Live on Thursday, the forward admits he has a special place for the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker's repertoire, in addition to his hip-hop and rap playlists. "Yes, I definitely listen to Taylor Swift. I like to be relaxed before the game," the 26-year-old dished. "I gotta be able to calm myself down, all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax."

As for the athlete's go-to tracks, the dad-to-be likes to literally shake off any anxiety by blasting "Shake It Off," while "a little 'Bad Blood'" is his secret weapon for beating big rivals.

We are totally here for Tristan's praise of the pop star!