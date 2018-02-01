Tristan Thompson Surprises Khloé Kardashian with the Sweetest Gift in Memory of Her Dog

Tristan Thompson is pulling out all of the stops to comfort pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, after the devastating loss of her dog Gabbana on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thompson surprised his reality star love with an arrangement of fresh roses in the shape of a giant paw print—a moving memorial for the 14-year-old pet.

Touched by the gesture, Kardashian, 33, shared a photo of the flowers on Instagram, alongside a sweet message for her basketball player beau. "Thank you baby for being so thoughtful!" she wrote. "This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love!"

The mom-to-be took custody of Gabbana after her mom, Kris, and stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, split in 2015. The black lab was 11 at the time.

"She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible!" Kardashian wrote in a heart-breaking Instagram post announcing the death of the beloved pooch. "She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same."

Our thoughts are with you, Khloé!