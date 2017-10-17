Chanel and the Tribeca Film Festival Teamed Up for a Star-Studded Luncheon

For the third year in a row, Chanel and the Tribeca Film Festival have collaborated to empower a group of up-and-coming female filmmakers with Through Her Lens, a three-day workshop featuring the talent and guidance of Rachel Weisz, Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Mira Nair, Amma Asante, and other prominent members of the entertainment industry.

To mark the start of the program, Chanel and Tribeca hosted the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, where the stars aligned for a charming lunch at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde. The guest list was pretty impressive, to say the least, and included , Lola Kirke, Grace Gummer, Zosia Mamet, Jennifer Morrison, Cynthia Nixon, Natasha Lyonne, and Kyra Sedgwick.

Program hosts Jane Rosenthal (Executive Chair of Tribeca Enterprises) and Paula Weinstein (Executive Vice President Tribeca Enterprises) each delivered a powerful speech at the start of the star-studded luncheon, building women up in the wake of the huge wave of stories of sexual misconduct currently rippling through Hollywood—and beyond.

“Women must come forward. We must encourage and support each other. We must understand that an assault on one of us is an assault on all of us,” Rosenthal said to an enthusiastic round of applause.

