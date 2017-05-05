PSA: Trader Joe's Is Now Selling $1 Canned Wine

PSA: Trader Joe's Is Now Selling $1 Canned Wine
Trader Joe's
May 5, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Those of us who attended college in the United States know that Trader Joe's is the place to go for cheap wine. I mean, what makes a thrifty college student happier than two-buck chuck?

Lucky for all of us sommeliers on a budget, the brand announced a new brand of canned sparkling wines that retail for $3.99 for a four-pack of cans. That’s just $1 per can of wine, you guys.

According to TJ's, the Simpler Wines White contains notes of honeydew and fresh-cut herbs, perfect for pairing with fresh bread and olives or Parmigiano-Reggiano. The Simpler Wines Rosé has “elegant, mineral notes and red fruit flavors,” making it a perfect match for pasta, seafood, or sweets.

Plus, you don’t need a bottle opener to open these perfectly portioned servings, making them a great choice for warm-weather outings.

Our summer picnics are about to get a whole lot more bubbly.

