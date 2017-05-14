Tracy Anderson on Why She Loves Training Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham has always been vocal regarding both her physical and mental health, as well as how the two are intertwined. And Tracy Anderson, Lena's trusted trainer and health and fitness guru told People Magazine that that is exactly why she loves her. At The Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York City on Friday, Anderson said, "That's what I love about her [Lena] — because she speaks straight and speaks her mind and she puts it out there." Anderson knows that Lena's heightened interest in fitness is not just a matter of losing weight—she knows that it is about a mind and body connection.

Dunham, who battles anxiety, OCD and Endometriosis found that routinely exercising effectively reduces her anxiety and helps her to feel more relaxed. However, her weight loss came under much public scrutiny despite the fact that she was vocal about why she was losing weight. "She was open and transparent about her health issues," reiterated Anderson. "But our convoluted f-ed up celebrity culture was like, 'What diet is Lena doing? Lena lost weight,' and Lena was like, 'I was freaking sick!' Like, it's just crazy."

Lena even fought back at a tabloid that claimed to provide info on the diet tips she was using to slim down. She posted on Instagram a list of twenty reasons why she had lost weight. Some of them were funny and some were serious. None were to for vanity.

"She didn't come to me to make her body look different, she came to me to feel better," Anderson reiterated. "She came to me and when she was so vocal about how my program helped her with her OCD ... for me, when people come to me from the vanity thread, I know that they have a lot of balance work to do in their bodies. So when somebody comes to me with, 'My health matters first, I just want to feel good in my skin, I want to be healthy,' that's where it needs to come from. Because there's not one specific definition of beauty and we really have to move the needle in the other direction for that."

Since the diet tips debacle, Dunham has been doing a series of videos on her Instagram story being even more candid about her mental and physical health and providing actual advice to help others who are in similar circumstances.