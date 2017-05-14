Tracy Anderson on Why She Loves Training Lena Dunham

Tracy Anderson on Why She Loves Training Lena Dunham
May 14, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
BY: Laura Rose

Lena Dunham has always been vocal regarding both her physical and mental health, as well as how the two are intertwined. And Tracy Anderson, Lena's trusted trainer and health and fitness guru told People Magazine that that is exactly why she loves her. At The Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York City on Friday, Anderson said, "That's what I love about her [Lena] — because she speaks straight and speaks her mind and she puts it out there." Anderson knows that Lena's heightened interest in fitness is not just a matter of losing weight—she knows that it is about a mind and body connection.

Dunham, who battles anxiety, OCD and Endometriosis found that routinely exercising effectively reduces her anxiety and helps her to feel more relaxed. However, her weight loss came under much public scrutiny despite the fact that she was vocal about why she was losing weight. "She was open and transparent about her health issues," reiterated Anderson. "But our convoluted f-ed up celebrity culture was like, 'What diet is Lena doing? Lena lost weight,' and Lena was like, 'I was freaking sick!' Like, it's just crazy."

Lena even fought back at a tabloid that claimed to provide info on the diet tips she was using to slim down. She posted on Instagram a list of twenty reasons why she had lost weight. Some of them were funny and some were serious. None were to for vanity.

"She didn't come to me to make her body look different, she came to me to feel better," Anderson reiterated. "She came to me and when she was so vocal about how my program helped her with her OCD ... for me, when people come to me from the vanity thread, I know that they have a lot of balance work to do in their bodies. So when somebody comes to me with, 'My health matters first, I just want to feel good in my skin, I want to be healthy,' that's where it needs to come from. Because there's not one specific definition of beauty and we really have to move the needle in the other direction for that."

20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition

Since the diet tips debacle, Dunham has been doing a series of videos on her Instagram story being even more candid about her mental and physical health and providing actual advice to help others who are in similar circumstances.

