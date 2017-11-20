Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Wore One of Mom Diana Ross’s Iconic Outfits at the AMAs

Olivia Bahou
Nov 19, 2017 @ 10:15 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross honored her mom Diana Ross’s legacy while hosting the 2017 AMAs in more ways than one. The Black-ish star not only helped honor the legendary singer with a lifetime achievement award, but she also re-wore one of Diana’s iconic looks during one of her many outfit changes of the night.

Ross emerged in a sparkling black button-up shirt, white suit, and white bow tie, asking the audience if her outfit looked at all familiar. In fact, it was the exact shirt that Diana wore back in 1981 when she twinned with Michael Jackson in these epic matching suits.

Kevin Winter/Getty

See more of the best looks from the 2017 American Music Awards in our gallery.

“This is my mom’s actual shirt I just wore at the [AMAs]! I found it in her garage,” Tracee wrote on Instagram. On stage, she joked that she was “stealing” her mom’s stuff when she came across the treasured piece.

From structured gowns to pantsuits, the AMAs host has worn many an awe-inspiring look on Sunday night, but this timeless piece might just take the cake.

Talk about one epic duo.

[MUSIC] My real middle name on my birth certificate is Tracee Joy. My mom said I was allowed to let it go professionally because I've embodied it. My natural disposition is joy. That does not mean I don't suffer from depression [LAUGH] because that comes up to. Got the flip side know what I mean. The national treasure that is Diana Ross is like a dim light compared to who she is as a mother. Mother. And from a professional standpoint I will say that I sometimes think to myself, what did she do and how was that possible. There's wasn't a road like it was the frigging 60s. What were you talking about. As a woman as a black woman I think of what my mom Did that paved the way for not only who I am in my career and the career that I've been able to have. But who I am as a human being. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] I remember I was in fifth grade. [MUSIC] I was like, I'm going to make a choice that these people are staring at me because I'm beautiful. I was wearing glasses. I mean I was not this human. And I was like, I'm just going to make that choice, because it makes me so uncomfortable. I don't know why they're staring at me. I don't know if they're staring at me because I'm black. I don't know if I'm wearing something weird. I had no idea. I'm just making a choice. He's staring at me because I'm beautiful. And I think that that goes back to this idea of choicefulness and sort of how you see things, and. I think we're as happy as we make up our minds to be. I was extremely shy growing up. I don't think that I would've started acting if I didn't go to college. I was painfully shy growing up. It came out in a large personality. Like, I kept people at a distance by being really loud and funny. I'm all these things. I'm quiet and I'm loud. I'm joyful and I'm depressed. I'm happy and I'm sad. I'm big and I'm small. Like we're all of those things, and I don't have to have a version of myself that I think is better than another. And I'm very careful, I'm very mindful how I talk to myself, because then I'm in competition with my own self. Then I fall short of me, I mean that's a bummer. Please the last thing I'm thinking about is the other person on the red carpet. All I'm thinking about is stay your most peaceful and beautiful if they say smile don't gently smile with your eyes find your sexiest expression Don't look like you care, but care. I mean, it's like [LAUGHTER]. It's insane. They say you can't choose your first thought, but you can choose your second. So unconsciously, I would say that my best accessory is my laughter. Which is a point of view that I have. Sort of an ability to laugh at life and myself really. Consciously I would say curiosity, kindness and compassion. [MUSIC] I would want to look in each and every one of your eyes and just sit with you for a second and say hi. And then say 'what's you name'? And then I would whisper 'if anyone tells you there's a right way to do your life, they're wrong.' And may you make them wrong by living your life as only you can live it. [MUSIC] And remember than you have choices. And that you're not alone. [MUSIC]

