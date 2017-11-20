Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Wore One of Mom Diana Ross’s Iconic Outfits at the AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross honored her mom Diana Ross’s legacy while hosting the 2017 AMAs in more ways than one. The Black-ish star not only helped honor the legendary singer with a lifetime achievement award, but she also re-wore one of Diana’s iconic looks during one of her many outfit changes of the night.

Ross emerged in a sparkling black button-up shirt, white suit, and white bow tie, asking the audience if her outfit looked at all familiar. In fact, it was the exact shirt that Diana wore back in 1981 when she twinned with Michael Jackson in these epic matching suits.

Kevin Winter/Getty

“This is my mom’s actual shirt I just wore at the [AMAs]! I found it in her garage,” Tracee wrote on Instagram. On stage, she joked that she was “stealing” her mom’s stuff when she came across the treasured piece.

TWINNING ~ my mama @dianaross and #michaeljackson in 1981. this is mom’s actual shirt i just wore at the @AMAs! i found it in her garage. #AMAs A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

From structured gowns to pantsuits, the AMAs host has worn many an awe-inspiring look on Sunday night, but this timeless piece might just take the cake.

Talk about one epic duo.