Here's How to Watch the Tory Burch NYFW Show if You Didn't Score an Invite

If you weren't one of the lucky few to score an invite to Tory Burch's fall/winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show, you're in luck, because now you can watch it live from anywhere in the world. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, you can stream the entire show live in the video below.

The presentation, held at New York City's Bridge Market, features Tory Burch's sure-to-be stunning fall/winter 2018 collection. In the past, models like Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, and Hailey Baldwin have strutted down the brand's vibrant runway, while celebs like Emily Blunt, Diane Kruger, Rashida Jones, and Jordana Brewster are mainstays in the front row. In short, this NYFW show is sure to be star-studded.

We'll be on the lookout for vibrant prints and fun pops of color when Tory Burch's new cold-weather collection debuts on the runway Friday, Feb. 9. Doors open at 10 a.m. ET and the live video will start shortly afterward. Happy streaming!