Top 10 Most Talked-About Facebook Moments from the Golden Globes

In this day and age, you don't even need a television to watch your favorite awards show. You can live stream the entire thing at this point, or just keep up with your favorite social medium to get a glimpse into the night's biggest and most talked-about moments. Though Twitter holds the action in real-time, Facebook produces the real conversation starters from the big events. And the public was definitely talking after Sunday night's 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. If you weren't keeping up (or just want to see what everyone was chatting about), here are the biggest moments on Facebook.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

1. Meryl Streep's Cecil B. DeMille Award Acceptance Speech

"An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. There were many powerful performances this year that did exactly that." Though she accepted the momentous honor for her amazing career, Streep essentially dedicated her speech to the lives and work of her fellow actors. Dev Patel, Ruth Negga, Sarah Jessica Parker, and BFF and presenter Viola Davis were all named in her address that took the current political status quo head-on. During her speech, the camera panned to Kerry Washington tearing up and at that moment, we realized we were doing the same.

2. Damien Chazelle's Best Director of a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical Win for La La Land

This film was one of the year's most talked about, thus it was no surprise that Damien Chazelle picked up the win for Best Director. "I want to thank my first AD Peter Kohn who helped me shut down a freeway to shoot a big dance number in the middle of a heatwave." Though the glitz and glamour of awards shows always pull us into their grasp, it's so nice to get to the other side, which is complete gratitude for the hard work done on these big films.

RELATED: La La Land: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's Ode to Romance and Old Fashioned Musicals

3. Donald Glover's Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy Win for Atlanta

If you're not watching Atlanta, do you even have a television? The show has already been picked up for a second season and it was great to see its creator, Donald Glover pick up a win for Best Actor. "I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed, so everyone in here is like magical to me. Magic is from people." We couldn't have said it better.

4. Moonlight's Best Motion Picture – Drama Win

This film seemed to completely shift the chemistry of movie making as we know it. With a brilliant director like Barry Jenkins behind the scenes and a cast including Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monae, and Trevante Rhodes, we expect more awards for this film throughout awards season (hopefully an Academy Award or two, as well).

RELATED: Why Moonlight Is the One Movie You Need to See This Month

5. La La Land's Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Win

This movie was on everyone's favorites list and took us back to a time when musicals were some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. "To make us feel, not through cynicism or irony, but with unbridled joy and passion. To dream more urgently, to live more fervently, and to love more deeply." We're writing this part of the acceptance speech on a post-it note, so we never forget.

6. Emma Stone's Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Win for La La Land

We cannot get enough of Emma Stone. She won on the red carpet in Valentino and then won onstage for Best Actress. "I moved here 13 years ago this week and without my mom, my dad, and my brother—who has put up with me his whole life—thank you Spence, you're the best." The star went on to thank her closest friends, proving that she truly is America's sweetheart and for good reason.

RELATED: The Hollywood Sexism Emma Stone Has Faced Is No Laughing Matter

7. Casey Affleck's Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Win for Manchester by the Sea

The actor's performance in this film has received rave reviews as soon as it hit the film festival circuit. "I wish Michelle could be onstage with me because she made most of it work," he said about his co-star Michelle Williams. "She's perfect." He also sweetly thanked his children and wife for allowing him to live his life in the public eye. He's a total class act!

8. Viola Davis's Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Win for Fences

When Meryl Streep said that Davis is one of the best actors she's ever worked with, she wasn't telling a single lie. The film adaptation of this famous August Wilson play got a true dream cast in the star and Denzel Washington, who also produced and directed the movie. No one deserved this honor more.

RELATED: Viola Davis's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was a Family Affair

9. Ryan Gosling's Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Win for La La Land

Oh, how we love Ryan Gosling: Let us count the ways! On top of everything amazing that he is, the Canadian heartthrob is also a stellar actor. "This isn't the first time I've been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it's getting out of hand," is how he started his speech. He's clearly hilarious as well.

10. Host Jimmy Fallon's Opening Monologue

There isn't a day that goes by when Jimmy Fallon doesn't have us toppled over in laughter. We know the Tonight Show host would bring it for the evening and he did not disappoint.