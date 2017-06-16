The Internet's Favorite Holographic Lipstick Just Got a Major Upgrade

by: Marianne Mychaskiw
June 16, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

Damn, Too Faced. Back at it again with the killer launches.

On the heels of the long-awaited glitter eyeshadow palette, news of the upcoming Peach Blur line, and co-founder Jerrod Blandino possibly hinting at a Britney Spears collaboration, the brand has exciting things in store for that cult favorite Unicorn Tears lipstick you know, love, and wildly Instagram. Too Faced has taken the holographic finish of the OG bullet, and translated it into a liquid lipstick with a patent leather shine. Enter the Unicorn Tears Melted Latex High Shine Lipstick, which delivers twice the impact with one swipe.

"We did it, we melted our best-selling Unicorn Tears lipstick and made it extra glossy!," Blandino wrote on Instagram. "While our original La Créme Unicorn Tears provides creamy color and hydration, our brand new Melted Latex gives you a burst of intense, buildable high-shine color with all of the blossoming color magic of the original." And considering that Too Faced's lipsticks usually have subtly pleasant hints of vanilla, we imagine it tastes a lot better thant the Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino.

Pick up a tube now for $21 at toofaced.com.

