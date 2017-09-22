Too Faced’s Peel-Off Glitter Eyeliner Is the Secret to Zero Fallout

If the only thing stopping you from wearing a glittery smoky eye on Saturday night is the fallout, Too Faced is set to solve all of your problems. Adding to its list of impressive beauty innovations (we’re still waiting on that gooey glitter face mask, Jerrod), the Instagram-beloved brand will be releasing a peel-off glitter eyeliner that makes the common application issue totally disappear.

Too Faced glitterPOP! applies like a liquid with an ultra-thin and precise tip. After you apply it along your lash line, it dries down and locks in place thanks to film formers infused into the product, meaning you don’t have to worry about the sparkly flecks landing on your nose, cheeks, chin, and anywhere else. Glitter loves to travel.

But the brand also solved another issue in the process of eliminating fallout. Glitter is notoriously difficult to take off—just think of all the bottles of eye makeup remover you’ve gone through just to wipe off a cat eye and all the irritating scrubbing your poor skin has had to endure.

Like the name suggests, all you have to do to take off the eyeliner is peel it off. Don’t take this as an excuse to skip your nighttime cleansing routine. It might be 2 a.m., but your skin will thank you in the morning. The eyeliner, which launches on October 2 on TooFaced.com, is a part of the brand’s upcoming spring collection. If it’s any indication of what’s to come, 2018 is looking good already.