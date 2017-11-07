Too Faced's Cutest Palette Ever Is Back In Stock

Too Faced has launched their fair share of cute eyeshadow palettes, but this one is by far the cutest. The brand's Clover palette is the very definition of the word—from the Hello Kitty-esque animal illustrations decorating its exterior, to the mix of neutral and bold colors housed within. It was so popular, it sold out on the same day it launched earlier this year.

Unlike the chocolate and peach-themed variations that came before it, the powder shadows don't have a gourmand angle or scent, but instead, pay homage to Clover, brand co-founders Jerrod and Jeremy Blandino's mini chihuahua. Clover's likeness is drawn all over the packaging, with themed shade names like "Ruff" and "Paw Print" driving the point home.

VIDEO: This Eye Look Works On All Skin Tones

RELATED: See Every Product From Too Faced's Peaches and Cream Collection

Though the brand is sold at both Sephora and Ulta, the Clover palette is exclusive to toofaced.com, and has just been restocked, so you can pick one up for yourself for $49.

Better yet, Too Faced will be donating $250,000 of proceeds from the palette to the Best Friends Animal Society in support of their Save Them All campaign, which encourages people to adopt their pets rather than going to a pet shop or breeder. Now that's what we call beautiful.