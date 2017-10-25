How 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman Took His Spice Girl Fandom to Another Level

On this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, fashion maven and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman stopped by to chat with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about all things style. And it turns out his love of fashion started at a very young age.

“I used to have my nanny cut jeans into bell bottoms, so they would kind of flare out with different tie-dye fabrics,” the 25-year-old tells Brown in the video at top. “So you’d cut the seam and then you’d insert the fabric. I was a big Spice Girls fan but I couldn’t find any like flared jeans, so she would make me these epic flare bell bottoms.”

VIDEO: Tommy Dorfman Demonstrates How To Nonchalantly Wear a Fendi Jacket

As for which Spice Girl he was, Dorfman didn’t hesitate before responding: He was a total Baby Spice, duh. In the full episode, available now on People TV, the actor also brought in the suit he wore in his 2016 wedding to husband Peter Zurkuhlen, and it’s truly a work of art.

