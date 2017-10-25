How 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman Took His Spice Girl Fandom to Another Level

Olivia Bahou
Oct 25, 2017 @ 10:00 am

On this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, fashion maven and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman stopped by to chat with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about all things style. And it turns out his love of fashion started at a very young age.

“I used to have my nanny cut jeans into bell bottoms, so they would kind of flare out with different tie-dye fabrics,” the 25-year-old tells Brown in the video at top. “So you’d cut the seam and then you’d insert the fabric. I was a big Spice Girls fan but I couldn’t find any like flared jeans, so she would make me these epic flare bell bottoms.”

VIDEO: Tommy Dorfman Demonstrates How To Nonchalantly Wear a Fendi Jacket

As for which Spice Girl he was, Dorfman didn’t hesitate before responding: He was a total Baby Spice, duh. In the full episode, available now on People TV, the actor also brought in the suit he wore in his 2016 wedding to husband Peter Zurkuhlen, and it’s truly a work of art.

Watch the clip above, and catch the full episode on People TV.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey, look at this. Now look at this. Now look at this. You know what this is? Calvin Klein. Calvin Klein's really cool now. And it's so cool they put their address 205 West 39th Street. You know where to find them. In case you get lost in New York City, and Tommy, last time I saw him was at the Calvin Klein show. Yeah we were sitting across from each other, it was the best. Across from each other, and he was in this whole row of beautiful fab boys, being all like, hm. [LAUGH] I remember when I would go to shows when I was younger too, that one show that you always sort of thought something of it. And it's actually kind of a special experience. It was an extremely special experience, that soundtrack was crazy. I wrote it. I wrote it. You wrote it? Yeah! You are so multifaceted. I get a lot done in this laundry. Anyway! So Tony Dorman what does style mean to you. Apart from me being able to do this. Hey! Apart from mark on my back. Look on your back. Back. What does that mean to me? It's just a way to express myself on a day to day basis. What's the first thing you do when you really kinda styled yourself that you remember? .>> I used to have my nanny cut jeans into bell bottoms. So we insert a fabric?. Yeah, yes. You cut the seam and then you insert the fabric. Cuz like a really big Spice Girls fan I couldn't find like any flare jeans. She would make me these epic flare bell bottoms. So you were like, which Spice Girl were you? Baby Spice. [CROSSTALK] you are. [INAUDIBLE] too. Well I'm [INAUDIBLE] .>> [LAUGH] 40 something Baby Spice, you're welcome. Baby Spice is actually a baby To my right. Hi. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

