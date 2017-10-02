Rock Musician Tom Petty Dies at 66

Rock singer Tom Petty has passed away at age 66, CBS reports. The legendary musician suffered a full cardiac arrest.

On Sunday, the musician was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home. In critical condition, he was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support. He was later removed from life support after it was found he had no brain activity.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was best known for his ‘70s group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with hits like “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and “Free Fallin.’” He was also a member of the Traveling Wilburys in the ‘80s alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne.

Just last week, Petty completed his most recent North American tour, which kicked off in April and finished at the Hollywood Bowl. Previously, he told Rolling Stone the tour would likely be his last. “We’re all on the backside of our 60s,” he said.

“I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.