Tom Holland Dances Just Like Rihanna on Lip Sync Battle

If you had any doubts about Tom Holland’s ability to front a new Spider-Man franchise, this clip will put them all aside. The actor took on Zendaya for a special episode of Lip Sync Battle before the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and he absolutely nailed Rihanna’s “Umbrella” with some expert choreography.

The actor channeled RiRi in a button-up top and hot pants and moved his hips like we didn’t know Peter Parker could. He even got down in the pouring rain breakdanced in a massive puddle.

His Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya, who put on a mighty impressive performance of Bruno Mars’s “24K Magic,” was floored by Holland’s dance moves so much so that she literally fell off her chair and onto the floor. Yeah, he was that good.

The Internet rightfully responded with shock and awe, with one Twitter user even proposing that it might have topped Channing Tatum’s Lip Sync Battle performance from last year that brought out Beyoncé. You read that right: People think that Tom Holland’s dance moves are better than Beyoncé’s and Magic Mike's.

As I attempt to avoid further enraging the Beyhive, I’m just going to leave Holland's performance here:

https://twitter.com/fcukspiderman/status/861544648686182400 Tom Holland's full performance of Rihanna's “Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle.

He did that. TOM HOLLAND DID THAT EVERYONE 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZpKC6s8moY — peter parker (@fcukspiderman) May 8, 2017

RELATED: Zendaya Has Bruno Mars's Swagger Down Perfectly on Lip Sync Battle

Enjoy.