Here’s What Tom Hiddleston Was Up to Before Taylor Swift Released Reputation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that Taylor Swift’s latest album, Reputation, dropped Friday.

In it, she sings about her tumultuous relationship with rapper Kanye West—there’s a diss track that proves it—and the lyrics are riddled with references to her ex-boyfriends, which brings us to Tom Hiddleston.

Cameron Richardson/Newspix/Getty Images

“I Did Something Bad,” for instance, is possibly about the face that she rebounded with the British actor after splitting with Calvin Harris. Fans on the Internet have been freaking out over her new music, and we’ve even learned the source of the baby voice featured on “Gorgeous.”

But what does Mr. Hiddleston think about this whole situation?

On Thursday, the 36-year-old English actor geared popped up in London with someone we can’t blame him for loving: his puppy.

Hiddleston kept it casual in an all-gray look as he held onto his little cutie with both arms.

INSTARimages.com

As for whether or not he planned to wait for the release of Reputation, something tells us he’s straight chillin’.