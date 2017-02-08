Tom Hiddleston Finally Speaks Out About That Taylor Swift Rumor

Hiddleswift: the brief and puzzling union of an American pop star and an acclaimed British actor. When’s this culturally relevant term going to make the dictionary, Merriam Webster? Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s three-month relationship understandably rocked the world around them: She’d just broken up with Calvin Harris! He wore an “I <3 TS” tank top at her Fourth of July party!

In GQ’s March cover story, Hiddleston spoke out about his relationship with Miss Swift, setting the record straight: “Taylor is an amazing woman,” he said, “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” The Night Manager star also refuted the very popular theory that his relationship with Swift was a publicity stunt, telling the magazine: “Of course it was real.”

And that infamous tank top? Well, it’s not what you think. “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” Hiddleston explained, “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ’Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this.’ ” Enter: I <3 TS tank. “We all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

VIDEO: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are Still Friends



At the end of the day, the charming Brit insists there’s no bad blood between him and his ex. “I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible,” he said, “A relationship in the limelight … A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”