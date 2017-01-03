Tom Hardy Reading a Bedtime Story Is the Best Way to Kick Off 2017

Tom Hardy may be Hollywood's favorite bad boy, but the way the charming Brit decided to celebrate New Year's Eve this year is just too good.

The Revenant actor proved yet again that he simply cannot be typecast when he ditched the parties and bright lights in favor of an appearance on BBC's children's show, CBeebies. While the rest of us where waiting in lines for drinks, the 39-year-old and his sleepy dog Woody were on a sound stage across the pond happily wedged between stuffed animals on a couch reading a children's book. What would Bane think?

Wearing a jaunty newsboy cap, Hardy delivered an Oscar-worthy reading of Simon Philip and Kate Hindley's impossibly cute You Must Bring a Hat about a party with a ridiculous set of rules about dress code. Seriously, under no circumstances is a tutu to be worn without the supervision of an accompanying penguin. Sheesh.

VIDEO: 10 Celebs That Are Novelists and Childrens' Book Authors

Hardy wove in and out of dialects and characters with such ease, that we couldn't help but wonder whether he missed his true calling. We also couldn't help but wish he were reading us a bedtime story ... Seriously, we'd lose a bet with him any day.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Is Getting a "Sh*tty" Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo After Losing Bet

Watch Hardy's incredibly cute performance above and prepare to fall in love ... again.