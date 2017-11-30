Here's What Tom Hanks Has to Say About Hollywood's Sexual Harassment Scandal

In the wake of many women coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, Tom Hanks says that he isn't that surprised by it all.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks got candid about the realities of working in Hollywood, saying that there are "predators absolutely everywhere."

“There’s a lot of reasons people do this for a living. Making a movie is a life experience that can create an awful lot of joy. You can meet the person you fall in love with, you can laugh your heads off. That’s the good stuff," he said.

“The bad stuff can happen on a movie as well. There are some people who go into this business because they get off on having power,” he said. “And the times they feel the most powerful, which is why they went into the business, are when they are hitting on somebody who’s underneath them, [and] I don’t necessarily mean completely sexually. There are predators absolutely everywhere.”

Despite that, Hanks doesn't think it's too late for the industry to change.

“Somebody said, ‘Is it too late to change things?’ No, it’s never too late,” said Hanks. “It’s never too late to learn new behaviors. And that’s a responsibility of anybody who wants to obey a code of professional ethics.”