Tom Felton Performed in the Streets of Prague and Nobody Recognized Him

Tom Felton Performed in the Streets of Prague and Nobody Recognized Him
Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 14, 2017 @ 8:15 AM

You may want to give the next street performer you see a second look, because as Tom Felton just pointed out, you never know who they might be.

The Harry Potter alum recently delivered an impromptu performance on a busy street in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, and was amused to find that he wasn't recognized by a single person. In a video he shared on Instagram, Felton, 29, couldn't help but smile as he got swept up in a stream of tourists who barely gave him the time of day. The humble Brit appeared to not take it personally however, and continued to happily strum his guitar.

VIDEO: J.K. Rowling's Favorite Moment In Harry Potter

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVSazebBk6D/

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVR_5hQhete

Keeping it real

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter's platinum-haired nemesis in the Harry Potter franchise, is currently in Prague working on his latest movie, Ophelia. The actor plays Laertes in the reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, which also stars Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU2L1kzhDNZ/

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

RELATED: Watch Troian Bellisario and Tom Felton Play Twins in New Feed Trailer

We'll be on the lookout for you next time, Tom!

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top