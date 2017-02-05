Tom Brady's “Little Ladies” Ready to Cheer Him on at the Super Bowl

Tom Brady's “Little Ladies” Ready to Cheer Him on at the Super Bowl
Patrick Smith/Getty
Shop This Post
February 5, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has arguably the cutest cheering section for Super Bowl LI. His wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, shared a pic of their daughter Vivian before the big game, and her custom jersey is too cute for words!

Bündchen and Brady's 4-year-old daughter is the youngest of his three children, and it looks like she's "super" excited to see her dad play in this year's Super Bowl. In the pic on Bündchen's Instagram, "daddy's little girl" is crouched down, peering through the barriers onto the football field. She's wearing an adorable inverted braid and a custom-made jersey that reads "Brady's Little Ladies" across the back in blue rhinestones and features the number 12 in honor of her pop. Do you think Bündchen has a matching shirt?

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

VIDEO: Gisele and Tom Brady’s Sweet Family Super Bowl Moments

 

Brady's wife and kids aren't his only loved ones who are in Houston for the big game. Yesterday, the Instagram newbie shared a sweet pic with his parents—in it, he and his father are giving his mother a "sandwich kiss."

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

RELATED: Tom Brady Gushes Over Wife Gisele Bündchen: "I've Been Very Blessed to Find Her"

Regardless of what happens during tonight's game, there's no doubt that Brady's cheering section will be proud of him!

The Latest in Video

Gisele and Tom Brady’s Sweet Family Super Bowl Moments
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Star Couples

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top