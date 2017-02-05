Tom Brady's “Little Ladies” Ready to Cheer Him on at the Super Bowl

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has arguably the cutest cheering section for Super Bowl LI. His wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, shared a pic of their daughter Vivian before the big game, and her custom jersey is too cute for words!

Bündchen and Brady's 4-year-old daughter is the youngest of his three children, and it looks like she's "super" excited to see her dad play in this year's Super Bowl. In the pic on Bündchen's Instagram, "daddy's little girl" is crouched down, peering through the barriers onto the football field. She's wearing an adorable inverted braid and a custom-made jersey that reads "Brady's Little Ladies" across the back in blue rhinestones and features the number 12 in honor of her pop. Do you think Bündchen has a matching shirt?

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Brady's wife and kids aren't his only loved ones who are in Houston for the big game. Yesterday, the Instagram newbie shared a sweet pic with his parents—in it, he and his father are giving his mother a "sandwich kiss."

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Regardless of what happens during tonight's game, there's no doubt that Brady's cheering section will be proud of him!