Tom Brady Posts Very Sexy Bikini Photo of Gisele Bundchen on Vacation

Jennifer Davis
Nov 04, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are enjoying a bit of R&R thanks to the New England Patriot's bye week, and it definitely looks like they're taking full advantage of a football-free weekend. 

The legendary quarterback took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his supermodel wife, and she looks stunning. In the 'gram, Bündchen relaxes on the sand in a black bikini as the sun sets behind her. "Sun’s out......:heart_eyes::eyes::ocean:," he wrote alongside the very sexy snap. We're honestly not sure what's more gorgeous, the sunset or Bündchen.

Sun’s out......😍👀🌊

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Bündchen also posted a photo from their beach getaway. In her 'gram, she and a friend do a water hair flip. "Love is the bridge between you and everything” - Rumi :heart:" she posted along with the truly impressive snap. Not only does their hair create the perfect heart, but the sun is just about to go down, creating the ideal shadows. Props to Brady if he took the photo! 

