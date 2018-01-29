A Cruel Comment About Gisele and Tom Brady's Daughter Is Making People Look Up This Word

A comment made by a radio host has caused New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to cut an interview short. During an interview on the Kirk & Callahan Show on Monday, Brady called out station host Alex Reimer for previously calling his 5-year-old daughter Vivian an "annoying little pissant" on another show.

"You know, I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [that], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

"I'll obviously evaluate whether or not I want to come on this show again," Brady said. "I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."

The comment has garnered attention, due in part to Brady being in the spotlight as he heads into Super Bowl LII on Sunday with his team. It has also caused people to Google exactly what a pissant is in the first place.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Share Rare Photos of Daughter for Her 5th Birthday

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, "pissant" means "sometimes vulgar" or "one that is insignificant—used as a generalized term of abuse." And the lookups are up mover than 115,000 percent, according to the dictionary's Twitter account:

📈Lookups for 'pissant' are up over 115,000%. It's not generally used to insult children. https://t.co/JONKAOhCxt — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 29, 2018

Needless to say, that is not a term that should be applied to a 5-year-old child.