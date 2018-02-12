Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Shake off Super Bowl Loss with a Sunset Kiss

Sometimes you take a loss with a grain of salt and other times you take one with a romantic waterside view in Costa Rica. At least, you do if you're Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback cozied up to his wife Gisele Bündchen following his Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and life looks a lot more enjoyable for Brady than it did last week.

He seems to think so too, and he said as much.

"This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s! #losingstreakstopsatone," he wrote.

This is hardly the first time Brady has leaned on Bündchen in good and bad times. During the tough moments of football season, Brady relied on his wife to help him through it. Right after the Eagles took home the Super Bowl win, Bündchen shared a photo of her and Brady wrapped in each other's arms as the model consoled him and gave him credit for how hard he played.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote at the time. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

Interestingly, the loss comes at a time when Bündchen reportedly wants Brady to hang up his helmet for good. The model stands by him, but she also wants him to retire from professional football sooner rather than later, a source close to the couple told People.

Brady has not publicly shared any upcoming plans for retirement, but it seems that he's got Bündchen's support either way.