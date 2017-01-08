Tom Brady's First Instagram Would Make Gisele Bündchen Proud

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't one for social media, but on Saturday he gave fans a treat for the new year: He posted his very first photo to Instagram.

The 39-year-old football player and husband to supermodel Gisele Bündchen previously only had a Facebook, but he decided to expand his social presence for 2017. Instead of simply registering on a new site, however, he held a dramatic Facebook Live stream, in which he chose between four hats that each represented a social media site. The winner? Instagram!

As promised, Brady soon created an Instagram account and posted his first picture. In true New England style, the quarterback headed out into the snow for his first post—in it, he's gazing off into the distance with his arms raised as the snow falls around him. Brady captioned his inaugural image with, "You can take the boy out of California ... and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming ..."

You can take the boy out of California... and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming... A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

With humor, a scenic backdrop, and a good-looking guy, Brady's post has all the makings of a successful inaugural 'gram. Clearly, he's learned a little something from his frequent appearances in Bündchen's feed.

After just one day, the father of three has more than 680,000 followers—not too shabby! However, he has quite a ways to go before he's anywhere close to his wife's 11 million fans. Check out some of Bündchen's best Instagrams below and stay tuned to find out if Brady can catch up.

Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today 🇧🇷👊🏼 😅Obrigada @tech8mma por minhas novas luvas do Brasil!!!! Eu precisava de motivação hoje #ordemeprogresso A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:03am PST

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant 😂😂😂 Não se preocupem. Ele vai estar preparado. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

My little koala 🐨❤️ Meu pequeno coala A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:31am PDT