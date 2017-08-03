See 15 of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Cutest Family Photos in Honor of His 40th Birthday

Happy birthday, Tom Brady! The New England Patriots quarterback turns 40 years old today, and judging by wife Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram account, the NFL star will be celebrating with his adorable young family.

Brady is the proud dad of three kids, 9-year-old John with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan, and 7-year-old Benjamin and 4-year-old Vivian with wife Bündchen. When the football star isn’t tearing it up on the field, you can expect him to be enjoying family bonding time, whether he’s playing at the beach, dressing up for Halloween, or being the “pancake master” on a low-key morning at home.

In honor of his big day, join us in taking a look at 15 of his sweet, down-to-earth family photos, courtesy of his supermodel wife’s social media account, and see even more of the cute pics in the video above.

There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!! ❤️❤️❤️Não há nada melhor do que estarmos com você. Estamos com saudades e te amamos muitos! #felizdiadospais A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:20am PST

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Happy Father's Day!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 19, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

#halloween 🎃 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2015 at 6:10pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 22, 2015 at 12:46pm PST

My boys ready for the Patriots parade #gopats #superbowlchamps #sohappy ❤️❤️❤️ Meus meninos prontos para a passeata dos Patriots #vaipats #campeões #muitofeliz A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 4, 2015 at 7:55am PST

The Pancake master!!! #bestpancakesintheworld #teamwork #healthypancakes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ O mestre da panqueca!!! #melhorpanquecadomundo #trabalhoemequipe #panquecassaudáveis A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 4, 2015 at 5:26am PST

❤️❤️❤️ #family #nature #love #família #natureza #amor A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 22, 2014 at 8:38am PDT