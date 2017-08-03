See 15 of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Cutest Family Photos in Honor of His 40th Birthday

Happy birthday, Tom Brady! The New England Patriots quarterback turns 40 years old today, and judging by wife Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram account, the NFL star will be celebrating with his adorable young family.
Brady is the proud dad of three kids, 9-year-old John with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan, and 7-year-old Benjamin and 4-year-old Vivian with wife Bündchen. When the football star isn’t tearing it up on the field, you can expect him to be enjoying family bonding time, whether he’s playing at the beach, dressing up for Halloween, or being the “pancake master” on a low-key morning at home.
In honor of his big day, join us in taking a look at 15 of his sweet, down-to-earth family photos, courtesy of his supermodel wife’s social media account, and see even more of the cute pics in the video above.
Happy thanksgiving! Each Thanksgiving, I am reminded even more of all the blessings I receive every day. It’s a special day were I get to be with my family, friends and spend some time reflecting on all the experiences in my life. I am most grateful to have health and to be surrounded by love. Wishing you and your families a beautiful day and so much love. #grandmabiscuitsrecipe #specialtime 🙏🏼 Feliz Dia de Ação de Graças! Cada Dia de Ação de Ação de Graças eu agradeço ainda mais todas as bênçãos que recebo todos os dias. É um dia especial em que fico com minha família, amigos e passo um tempo refletindo sobre todas as experiências na minha vida. Sou muito grata por ter saúde e estar rodeada de amor. Desejando a você e suas famílias um dia lindo e muito amor.
