Taylor Lautner Stepped Up "Like a Husband" to Support Billie Lourd, According to Her Uncle

Todd Fisher is giving his official stamp of approval to niece Billie Lourd's beau Taylor Lautner.

After Lourd's mother Carrie Fisher's unexpected passing in December, which was shortly followed by the death of her grandmother Debbie Reynolds, the grieving Scream Queens actress turned to her co-star and boyfriend for support.

Referring to the 24-year-old Lourd and himself as the "last of the Mohicans" in an interview with E! News, Todd—Carrie's brother and Reynolds's son—admitted that he's pretty protective of his niece when it comes to dating.

"As any uncle, you're suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece," he revealed. "She's cute and all that. She's had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I'm certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don't give a s— what his background is."

That being said, the Twilight hunk has won the Bright Lights star's approval in the aftermath of the family tragedies.

Admitting that while it's "not easy for [him] to say," the actor has to give props to the 25-year-old for his constant support and acting like how "a husband would act."

"The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He's a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly," he gushed.

The 59-year-old concluded with very high words of praise for the young star. "He's stepped up and acted like a husband would act," he said. "Not that that's what's going on, but it's just an amazing support system for her, and I'm glad he's in her life."