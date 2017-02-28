TLC's Kickstarter-Backed Final Album Is Finally Arriving

It's been more than two years, and it looks like TLC is finally making good on their promise of a fan-backed final album.

In January 2015, the remaining members of the wildly successful group, T-Boz and Chilli, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund one last musical endeavor. Fans rallied around the cause, and quickly left the campaign's $150,000 goal in the dust, with more than 4,000 backers promising more than $430,000 to bring the project to life.

And then nothing. The estimated September 2015 reward delivery date—presumably when they planned to be finished with the album—came and went. The group, known for "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," and more, remained silent until Monday, when fans received a long-awaited update on album delivery. TLC's longtime manager, Bill Diggins, wrote the update on behalf of T-Boz and Chilli and stated that backers could "tentatively" expect their rewards (and dreams) to be fulfilled at the end of this coming June.

https://twitter.com/speriod/status/836346413470490624 TLC will FINALLY MAKE GOOD ON THEIR KICKSTARTER ALBUM pic.twitter.com/c0WBqjAgXJ — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) February 27, 2017

Diggins also explained that scheduling conflicts were responsible for the delays, adding: "The pursuit of excellence is never an easy task and always takes longer than expected."

RELATED: Bette Midler Plays Lip Flip and Performs TLC's Waterfalls on The Tonight Show

June can't come soon enough.