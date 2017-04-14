TLC's New Single "Way Back" Will Give You Major ’90s Nostalgia

The return of chokers and denim jackets notwithstanding, OG girl band TLC's ode to the '90s with the release of their new single "Way Back" is giving us major flashbacks to the "No Scrubs" era.

The R&B duo—which now consists of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after third original member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes passed away in 2002—on Thursday dropped the comeback track we've been anxiously waiting for—and the nostalgia is real.

Featuring vocals by rapper Snoop Dogg, TLC's track brings us back to the trio's heyday with the sounds we know and love, with references to Prince and Michael Jackson and lyrics like, "Don't you ever wish / One day we could reminisce / It feels like we were just together / 'Cause we go way back."

The new song is off the group's "fifth and final" album, which will be their first since 2002's 3D, released shortly after Lopes's death. T-Boz and Chilli took to Kickstarter—where they've now raised more than $430,000—to help fund the project and the album is set to debut in June.

Fans still have a chance to suggest titles for the yet-unnamed album on the Kickstarter page before it drops June 30.

Listen to the new song "Way Back" above.