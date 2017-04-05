TLC's Kickstarter-Funded Album Finally Has an Official Drop Date

After over two years of waiting, fans can finally celebrate the upcoming release of TLC's next album.

The group's manager, Bill Diggins, announced Tuesday that the music project will drop June 30th. The news comes after TLC's Tionne "T Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas started a Kickstarter back in January 2015 to raise money for the album, with the fundraiser racking up over $430,000 to date.

"Hey Kickstarter Family, The album date is firm, June 30th is the release of the new TLC album that you made happen!," Diggins wrote on the Kickstarter page. "Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date. The video and a photo shoot on April 18th, 19th, 20th ... Ed Sheeran gave some of his publishing to the writers of No Scrubs and TLC sold out in London in one minute ... it was a blessed month for us and we finally feel a little wind at our back."

RELATED: TLC's Kickstarter-Backed Final Album Is Coming Soon

WATCH: You Can Order These 13 Treats from the '90s

Before the album drops though, the group needs help with one more thing ... suggestions for the album title. "Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration," Diggins continued.

The album marks the first musical effort from TLC since the passing of member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002.