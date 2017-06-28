Tinder’s Latest Update Will Help You Confirm Whether He or She Really Likes You

Dating, huh? There may be a million fish in the sea but on Tinder, no one wants to spend hours upon hours searching for the Nemo to your Dory, the one that completes you.

But don’t fret! The uber popular dating app just released a new feature that’ll make your search way easier. Called Tinder Gold, this members-only service allows you to take advantage of features included in Tinder Plus (think Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, for instance) and also introduces the Likes You features. Basically, Likes You will let you know whether the person you see on your screen has already expressed interest in you before you choose to swipe right. It’ll actually be like exchanging eyes with someone at the bar!

Courtesy Tinder

“No waiting. No wondering. With Tinder Gold, you can swipe, match, and message—instantly,” the company released in a statement. Additionally, you’ll be able to see how many people have liked you, giving you the opportunity to zero-in on your search. If you’re simply swiping as you normally would, search for a tiny gold heart to know they want a piece of your pie.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Flawless Date Night Beauty Look

RELATED: Bella Hadid on Her Fast-Paced Life, Being Single, and Battling Lyme Disease

Good luck, people!