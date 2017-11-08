The "Tinder for Food" App Has Finally Arrived

Few things are more entertaining than swiping your thumb over potential suitors. With the quick flick of a finger, you're greeted with a seemingly endless pool of prospects, not to mention instant gratification when they like you back. Thanks to a newly refurbished app, you can enjoy the same tender feeling about food options.

Wine n Dine, an Instagram-style food discovery platform that recommends the best dishes at restaurants, just released a "Swipe to Discover" feature, which allows users to swipe left or right on dishes and make note of which ones to try in their immediate vicinity, whether it's the vodka pizza at Old Rose or the dragon fruit yogurt bowl at Broken Coconut. So if you're looking for the tastiest meal this evening, you can view which user-approved dishes are waiting for you to order in your area.

Courtesy

RELATED: This App Is the Best Way to Prevent Food FOMO

"The best part about swiping left and right with food is that there's no rejection—you know she's saying yes," co-founder Joshua Stern told InStyle. "It's up to you to decide when you want to eat."

VIDEO: 10 Celebrities Who Moonlight as Restaurateurs

Now they just need to add a feature where you can DM the person who posted the photo, so you can swipe right on the dish and your new dinner date.