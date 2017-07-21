Watch Tina Knowles Sing Along to Blue Ivy’s Rap on JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album

Fact: Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is the coolest grandmother ever.

In case you ever doubted the 63-year-old’s boss status, she provided proof with a video of herself singing along to granddaughter Blue Ivy’s verses on a bonus track from JAY-Z’s 4:44 album.

On Thursday, Knowles posted the short clip to Instagram, which shows her and her grandson Julez (Solange’s son) having a jam session to “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family" during a car ride. “Boomshakalaka, 'I never seen a ceiling in my whole life'! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes," Knowles wrote. "This song is on Her dad's new Album. It's a bonus track!”

At first, Knowles and Julez strike some sassy poses and bob their heads to the music before going into a full sing-a-long. “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life / Everything I seen, everything is rotten / Never sit in silence, innocent is Carter/ Innocent we seek them / I and say we see them,” the pair belted out along to the 5-year-old’s adorable vocals. “Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka / Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka.”

VIDEO: Beyoncé's So Ready to Meet "Her Babies," Says Grandma Tina Knowles

And Knowles’s praise for the talented tot doesn’t stop there. Earlier this week, she complimented little Blue on her big sister skills during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She's very proud and very excited," Knowles shared. "She's a good big sister, she really is."

RELATED: Tina Knowles Praises Blue Ivy for Being a “Good Big Sister” to Twins Sir and Rumi

Grandma Knowles may just be Blue’s biggest fan yet.