Tina Knowles Explains the Meaning Behind the Name “Rumi Carter”

Aside from that mic-drop first photo of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, Beyoncé is staying relatively tight-lipped about her two new additions, but luckily we have her mom to answer all of our questions about the newborns. First, Tina Knowles cleared up the confusion that Bey had named her son “Sir Carter Carter,” assuring us that there is only one “Carter” in his name.

Next, Knowles gave some insight into Blue Ivy as a big sister. “She’s very proud and very excited,” grandma told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a good big sister, she really is.”

Now, momma Tina is spilling the inspiration behind the name “Rumi.” In an Instagram post over the weekend, the grandmother shared verse written by 13th century poet Rumi, which she called “not only beautiful but logical.”

While each of the verses is powerful in its own right, Tina’s personal favorite is the third: “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

“Sometimes we are the reason we can’t find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole,” she wrote, seemingly echoing Bey’s "first-me" philosophy that she preaches throughout her extensive music catalog.

It seems like little Rumi Carter might have gotten her name from a poet that grandma Tina takes inspiration from.