I Ain't Sorry: Tina Knowles Is the Only 60-Something Mom Worth Following on Instagram

There are times when you may struggle to stay strong. Times when you wonder how the outcome will affect your future. And times when you may simply want to give up. But don't fret: Teaching a non-millennial how to ace social media can honestly change your life. Case in point: Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles's mother, also known as the remedy to all of your Instagram woes.
The fabulous businesswoman and self-made designer (who celebrates her 63rd birthday today, Jan. 4) has drawn our attention long before lemonade flowed and droves of fans lined up in formation—since the days of Destiny's Child's reign when her custom House of Deréon red carpet gowns made the trio shine.
But as of late Tina (what we think we'd call her IRL) has pushed past the backstage doors and stepped into the spotlight thanks to—wait for it—Instagram.
Her presence on the social media app has taught us an important lesson. While we thought the Knowles siblings were the funniest, boldest, most I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T women on the platform they, quite frankly, get it from their mama.
How so? Just like our very own parents, grandparents, and relatives who weren't born with a battalion of emojis at their fingertips, Tina doesn't have the most polished of Instagram games. There are selfies confidently taken at angles we'd never let see the light of day. There are self-described "corny" jokes that range in topic from vasectomies (because why not, right?) to Spike, her and husband Richard Lawson's bike-riding dog.
Many clips begin with a startling, "Hi!" that feels like the highlight reel of a Lester Holt news segment and prove that, whether we choose to believe it or not, baby boomers might actually be the funniest to follow on Instagram. We have Tina to thank for a myriad of at-home Beyoncé and Solange footage that we imagine they've begged her to take down. And we have to praise Tina for her conquering of the app, between slaying with selfies, sharing plenty of #fitspo, and, of course, the beloved throwback.
So why do we love to follow Tina Knowles, aka @MsTinaLawson, so much? Because as she once hilariously wrote, "I'm a 62-year-old mom on Instagram, so I get a pass."
That's Tina for ya! Below, 12 highlights that prove that Beyoncé and Solange's mom on Instagram is basically all of our moms on Instagram.
1. She never fails to embarrass Beyonce.
The 35-year-old Lemonade singer keeps a tight lid on her personal life, but that's all out the door when Tina has access to a mobile device. Ms. Lawson often shares paragraph-long captions alongside images of her eldest daughter that remind us that all moms love to brag about their children. She has even gone as far as adopting their style. Yep, she recreated Bey's "Formation" music video look.
2. Solange will forever be her baby girl.
Solange just released a chart-topping album and Tina was there to champion her youngest daughter. She also recreated Solange's look from the cover of A Seat at the Table. We'd seriously choose to sit right next to Tina at any dinner party.
Oh my goodness I just found out my Baby has the Number one album in the whole country !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How friggin amazing is that !!!!!! I'm sooooooooooooookoooooooooooo poud of you Solo! I am so happy to see that the world can finally see what I've seen since you were three years old. That you were really special that you were ahead of your time and that you walked to the beat of your own drum and that you stuck to it no matter how much shit people talked.. I knew it ! When you walked thru Sharpstown mall with Angie and everybody was laughing because you had on those platform shoes and Japanese prints stockings and mixed prints braids down past your butt😀you didn't care!
I'm so proud Solanges record thanks to all of you ❤️was number one on I tunes today ! God Is soo good!!❤️. Thankyou to all who purchased it and tweeted or instagramed or facebooked or whatever you did ! God bless you for the support ! My heart is full❤️❤️❤️. Yes I know part of her head is cut off but I can't fix it I tried but like I always say I'm a mother on Instagram so you got to overlook that! Thats the kind of stuff that we do ha ha. But you get the picture , I can't let the day pass without celebrating her !
3. Is she an art director? Apparently so.
Every so often, Tina will share a colorful image of someone in her inner circle that, to her, is totally "art directed." Usually, Richard is the subject of these posts as he poses in colored shirts that match nearby furniture. He doesn't seem to mind.
4. She loves to go to the movie theater.
Plain and simple, there's nothing better than a night out at the movies. Though sometimes, for Tina, she may forget the name of the flick. The Bookkeeper? She meant The Accountant, but that just makes us love her even more.
5. Does Tina love expensive fashion? Girl, bye.
The hilarious mom of two does that same thing we all do. She'll enter a store, peruse for quite some time, and then leave empty handed. She did it at Hermès. And she'll likely do it again. One of her favorite pieces? This $18 straw hat from T.J. Maxx. Oh, and this caftan.
6. Her trainer, Patrick, keeps her in tip-top shape.
Though sometimes she thinks he's up to nothing but "trickery."
7. YAS, KWEEN. Her videos are so random, so perfect.
They often begin with a welcoming "Hi! and then move on for a discussion of X,Y, and Z. Sometimes she'll carve pumpkins and then hang out with all of her pumpkin friends. Goals?
8. Corny jokes keep her going.
Wait, what? We're still wrapping our head around some of these, but c'mon, these are ones you'd tag a friend in.
9. Her dancing skills make us wish she could be the fourth member of Destiny's Child.
Enough said.
10. And she enjoys the finer things in life.
Pralines in New Orleans? Yes, please. A trip to the South of France? Oui, oui! A larger-than-life cocktail on the streets of a major city? Duh.
11. For Tina, there's no such thing as wasting a "good face of makeup."
Why would you?
12. She continues to learn and grow from social media mishaps.
Knowles recently proved to be just like us by making a bit of a social media blunder: She "liked" a comment on Instagram that criticized Jennifer Hudson's voice. On Dec. 28 she took to the app to defend herself from the backlash and explained she admires the star deeply and must have accidentally hit the button. After apologizing to the star, she shared plans to take a break from social media. "I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity," she wrote.
However, Tina made her return to the platform on Jan. 3 to take a moment for shared birthday love with her sisters Flo, 73, (whose birthday is also Jan. 4), and Selena, 90, (whose big day was in November when Tina was out of the country).
I feel soo blessed to have my sisters with me In 2017 🙏🏾 With us losing soo many great people in this year. It makes me thank God for them. My sister Selena is 90 years old and Flo is 73 tomorrow ! I was born on her 10 th birthday and her party was cancelled so she said I came in to the world screwing up her life up❤️
13. She's all of our moms in one.
Finally, she's arguably the most daring 63-year-old ever. Think she's afraid to dive deep into the ocean from a stories-high yacht? It's Tina, people.