I Ain't Sorry: Tina Knowles Is the Only 60-Something Mom Worth Following on Instagram
January 4, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Jonathan Borge

There are times when you may struggle to stay strong. Times when you wonder how the outcome will affect your future. And times when you may simply want to give up. But don't fret: Teaching a non-millennial how to ace social media can honestly change your life. Case in point: Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles's mother, also known as the remedy to all of your Instagram woes.

The fabulous businesswoman and self-made designer (who celebrates her 63rd birthday today, Jan. 4) has drawn our attention long before lemonade flowed and droves of fans lined up in formation—since the days of Destiny's Child's reign when her custom House of Deréon red carpet gowns made the trio shine.

But as of late Tina (what we think we'd call her IRL) has pushed past the backstage doors and stepped into the spotlight thanks to—wait for it—Instagram.

Her presence on the social media app has taught us an important lesson. While we thought the Knowles siblings were the funniest, boldest, most I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T women on the platform they, quite frankly, get it from their mama.

How so? Just like our very own parents, grandparents, and relatives who weren't born with a battalion of emojis at their fingertips, Tina doesn't have the most polished of Instagram games. There are selfies confidently taken at angles we'd never let see the light of day. There are self-described "corny" jokes that range in topic from vasectomies (because why not, right?) to Spike, her and husband Richard Lawson's bike-riding dog.

Many clips begin with a startling, "Hi!" that feels like the highlight reel of a Lester Holt news segment and prove that, whether we choose to believe it or not, baby boomers might actually be the funniest to follow on Instagram. We have Tina to thank for a myriad of at-home Beyoncé and Solange footage that we imagine they've begged her to take down. And we have to praise Tina for her conquering of the app, between slaying with selfies, sharing plenty of #fitspo, and, of course, the beloved throwback.

So why do we love to follow Tina Knowles, aka @MsTinaLawson, so much? Because as she once hilariously wrote, "I'm a 62-year-old mom on Instagram, so I get a pass."

That's Tina for ya! Below, 12 highlights that prove that Beyoncé and Solange's mom on Instagram is basically all of our moms on Instagram.

1. She never fails to embarrass Beyonce.

The 35-year-old Lemonade singer keeps a tight lid on her personal life, but that's all out the door when Tina has access to a mobile device. Ms. Lawson often shares paragraph-long captions alongside images of her eldest daughter that remind us that all moms love to brag about their children. She has even gone as far as adopting their style. Yep, she recreated Bey's "Formation" music video look.

One last photo!! No you didn't change this much wardrobe ! This yellow is spectacular ! What else did you change???

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

How cute is this ?

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

This is my rendition of Beyonce'

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

2. Solange will forever be her baby girl.

Solange just released a chart-topping album and Tina was there to champion her youngest daughter. She also recreated Solange's look from the cover of A Seat at the Table. We'd seriously choose to sit right next to Tina at any dinner party.

This is my rendition of Solange❤️

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

3. Is she an art director? Apparently so.

Every so often, Tina will share a colorful image of someone in her inner circle that, to her, is totally "art directed." Usually, Richard is the subject of these posts as he poses in colored shirts that match nearby furniture. He doesn't seem to mind.

My baby was feeling very Orange today!!! He kinda matched the decor! So I art directed this photo❤️😀

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

My baby was feeling very turquoise today , matched the pool ! You know I'm a bootleg art Director😀

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

I took this one . Why does it look like its art directed . She just spotted it ! She has such a great eye❤️

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

4. She loves to go to the movie theater.

Plain and simple, there's nothing better than a night out at the movies. Though sometimes, for Tina, she may forget the name of the flick. The Bookkeeper? She meant The Accountant, but that just makes us love her even more.

BLC2x2MDL02/?taken-by=mstinalawson&hl=en

5. Does Tina love expensive fashion? Girl, bye.

The hilarious mom of two does that same thing we all do. She'll enter a store, peruse for quite some time, and then leave empty handed. She did it at Hermès. And she'll likely do it again. One of her favorite pieces? This $18 straw hat from T.J. Maxx. Oh, and this caftan.

In the Hermes store pretending to be looking at the shoes.

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

I designed and made this Caftan❤️

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

6. Her trainer, Patrick, keeps her in tip-top shape.

Though sometimes she thinks he's up to nothing but "trickery."

I hate Patrick during my workout but love him again as soon as it's over❤️

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

7. YAS, KWEEN. Her videos are so random, so perfect.

They often begin with a welcoming "Hi! and then move on for a discussion of X,Y, and Z. Sometimes she'll carve pumpkins and then hang out with all of her pumpkin friends. Goals?

Yas Queen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Kaleb did it again He carved this one and said "You don't know nothin bout that Miss Tina"

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Get your costume together hunny!❤️me and Kaleb having fun!

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

We are in Dubai !!! @mrrichardlawson

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

8. Corny jokes keep her going.

Wait, what? We're still wrapping our head around some of these, but c'mon, these are ones you'd tag a friend in.

Seriously !!!corny joke of the day😀. ❤️come on guys does a dog ride a bike?😀❤️

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Corny joke of the day!❤️. Come on guys Important/impotent get it?😀

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Corny joke of the day😄❤️

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

9. Her dancing skills make us wish she could be the fourth member of Destiny's Child.

Enough said.

My friend @melbafarq just sent this to me from Angie's party.@angiebeyince❤️

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Dancing in very high heels, it's limiting😔

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

10. And she enjoys the finer things in life.

Pralines in New Orleans? Yes, please. A trip to the South of France? Oui, oui! A larger-than-life cocktail on the streets of a major city? Duh.

Pralines

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

11. For Tina, there's no such thing as wasting a "good face of makeup."

Why would you?

Please go out and vote it's soo important! And more importantly !!!NEVER waste a good face of makeup😀😀

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Silly me😀

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Happy Monday guys ❤️on my way to work and it's going to be a great day!

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

12. She continues to learn and grow from social media mishaps.

Knowles recently proved to be just like us by making a bit of a social media blunder: She "liked" a comment on Instagram that criticized Jennifer Hudson's voice. On Dec. 28 she took to the app to defend herself from the backlash and explained she admires the star deeply and must have accidentally hit the button. After apologizing to the star, she shared plans to take a break from social media. "I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity," she wrote.

"I never seen anything lak it".Just clowning around with my clowning around buddy Kaleb having fun😀 I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative ! Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you'll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don't remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

However, Tina made her return to the platform on Jan. 3 to take a moment for shared birthday love with her sisters Flo, 73, (whose birthday is also Jan. 4), and Selena, 90, (whose big day was in November when Tina was out of the country).

13. She's all of our moms in one.

Finally, she's arguably the most daring 63-year-old ever. Think she's afraid to dive deep into the ocean from a stories-high yacht? It's Tina, people.

This is my first jump from the second story . Which gave me the courage to go up higher.

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

I took a leap of faith , by jumping off the highest third story , on a boat into the ocean . (Next post)

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Taking my Leap of faith! It's a little scary😅

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

