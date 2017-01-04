I Ain't Sorry: Tina Knowles Is the Only 60-Something Mom Worth Following on Instagram

There are times when you may struggle to stay strong. Times when you wonder how the outcome will affect your future. And times when you may simply want to give up. But don't fret: Teaching a non-millennial how to ace social media can honestly change your life. Case in point: Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles's mother, also known as the remedy to all of your Instagram woes.

The fabulous businesswoman and self-made designer (who celebrates her 63rd birthday today, Jan. 4) has drawn our attention long before lemonade flowed and droves of fans lined up in formation—since the days of Destiny's Child's reign when her custom House of Deréon red carpet gowns made the trio shine.

But as of late Tina (what we think we'd call her IRL) has pushed past the backstage doors and stepped into the spotlight thanks to—wait for it—Instagram.

Her presence on the social media app has taught us an important lesson. While we thought the Knowles siblings were the funniest, boldest, most I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T women on the platform they, quite frankly, get it from their mama.

How so? Just like our very own parents, grandparents, and relatives who weren't born with a battalion of emojis at their fingertips, Tina doesn't have the most polished of Instagram games. There are selfies confidently taken at angles we'd never let see the light of day. There are self-described "corny" jokes that range in topic from vasectomies (because why not, right?) to Spike, her and husband Richard Lawson's bike-riding dog.

Many clips begin with a startling, "Hi!" that feels like the highlight reel of a Lester Holt news segment and prove that, whether we choose to believe it or not, baby boomers might actually be the funniest to follow on Instagram. We have Tina to thank for a myriad of at-home Beyoncé and Solange footage that we imagine they've begged her to take down. And we have to praise Tina for her conquering of the app, between slaying with selfies, sharing plenty of #fitspo, and, of course, the beloved throwback.

So why do we love to follow Tina Knowles, aka @MsTinaLawson, so much? Because as she once hilariously wrote, "I'm a 62-year-old mom on Instagram, so I get a pass."

RELATED: Beyoncé's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

That's Tina for ya! Below, 12 highlights that prove that Beyoncé and Solange's mom on Instagram is basically all of our moms on Instagram.

1. She never fails to embarrass Beyonce.

The 35-year-old Lemonade singer keeps a tight lid on her personal life, but that's all out the door when Tina has access to a mobile device. Ms. Lawson often shares paragraph-long captions alongside images of her eldest daughter that remind us that all moms love to brag about their children. She has even gone as far as adopting their style. Yep, she recreated Bey's "Formation" music video look.

One last photo!! No you didn't change this much wardrobe ! This yellow is spectacular ! What else did you change??? A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

How cute is this ? A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 7, 2016 at 12:49pm PST

This is my rendition of Beyonce' A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:24am PDT

Salt and Pepa, and I was told by Blue That I was Spinderrella and that she and her mom were Salt and Pepa In other words don't get it twisted grandma😀Push it A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 1, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

2. Solange will forever be her baby girl.

Solange just released a chart-topping album and Tina was there to champion her youngest daughter. She also recreated Solange's look from the cover of A Seat at the Table. We'd seriously choose to sit right next to Tina at any dinner party.

This is my rendition of Solange❤️ A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

3. Is she an art director? Apparently so.

Every so often, Tina will share a colorful image of someone in her inner circle that, to her, is totally "art directed." Usually, Richard is the subject of these posts as he poses in colored shirts that match nearby furniture. He doesn't seem to mind.

My baby was feeling very Orange today!!! He kinda matched the decor! So I art directed this photo❤️😀 A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

My baby was feeling very turquoise today , matched the pool ! You know I'm a bootleg art Director😀 A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 8, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

I took this one . Why does it look like its art directed . She just spotted it ! She has such a great eye❤️ A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

4. She loves to go to the movie theater.

Plain and simple, there's nothing better than a night out at the movies. Though sometimes, for Tina, she may forget the name of the flick. The Bookkeeper? She meant The Accountant, but that just makes us love her even more.

At the movies getting ready to see the bookkeeper and eat some popcorn😀 Ha Ha !!!! I mean "The accountant" same thing 😀. Like I always say " I'm a 62 year old mom on instagram so I get a pass😀😀Thank yal for pulling my coat though❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

Grooving on a Sunday afternoon Just Saw the movie " Bad mom " lord don't take your kids ! It was funny but very adult content😀 A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Aug 21, 2016 at 6:48pm PDT

BLC2x2MDL02/?taken-by= mstinalawson&hl=en

5. Does Tina love expensive fashion? Girl, bye.

The hilarious mom of two does that same thing we all do. She'll enter a store, peruse for quite some time, and then leave empty handed. She did it at Hermès. And she'll likely do it again. One of her favorite pieces? This $18 straw hat from T.J. Maxx. Oh, and this caftan.

In the Hermes store pretending to be looking at the shoes. A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:28am PDT

Now that's a hat that will protect you from the sun. And hide your face with no makeup on. Or a good disguise. TJ Max 18.00 heyyyy!!!! A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

I designed and made this Caftan❤️ A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

6. Her trainer, Patrick, keeps her in tip-top shape.

Though sometimes she thinks he's up to nothing but "trickery."

My trainer Patrick sent me this photo so I would not eat a taco today 😀 He took it himself at the Houston Concert😀😀 A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

Patrick and his early morning trickery ! Always saying 20 and trying to sneak in 10 more ! He ain't slick😀and these ankle weights are no joke! A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:41am PDT

I hate Patrick during my workout but love him again as soon as it's over❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

7. YAS, KWEEN. Her videos are so random, so perfect.

They often begin with a welcoming "Hi! and then move on for a discussion of X,Y, and Z. Sometimes she'll carve pumpkins and then hang out with all of her pumpkin friends. Goals?

Yas Queen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Kaleb did it again He carved this one and said "You don't know nothin bout that Miss Tina" A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:01pm PDT

Get your costume together hunny!❤️me and Kaleb having fun! A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

We are in Dubai !!! @mrrichardlawson A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 9, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

8. Corny jokes keep her going.

Wait, what? We're still wrapping our head around some of these, but c'mon, these are ones you'd tag a friend in.

Seriously !!!corny joke of the day😀. ❤️come on guys does a dog ride a bike?😀❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 20, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

Corny joke of the day!❤️. Come on guys Important/impotent get it?😀 A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Aug 21, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Corny joke of the day😄❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Aug 10, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

RELATED: Beyoncé, Solange, and Tina Knowles Goof Around on the SNL Stage

9. Her dancing skills make us wish she could be the fourth member of Destiny's Child.

Enough said.

My last concert for this tour in New Orleans😩❤️talking bout that H-Town it's goin down! Coming down dripping candy on the ground😀❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 24, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

My friend @melbafarq just sent this to me from Angie's party.@angiebeyince❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 2, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

Dancing in very high heels, it's limiting😔 A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 8, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

10. And she enjoys the finer things in life.

Pralines in New Orleans? Yes, please. A trip to the South of France? Oui, oui! A larger-than-life cocktail on the streets of a major city? Duh.

Pralines A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 11, 2016 at 2:14pm PDT

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Aug 17, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

11. For Tina, there's no such thing as wasting a "good face of makeup."

Why would you?

Please go out and vote it's soo important! And more importantly !!!NEVER waste a good face of makeup😀😀 A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:17am PDT

Silly me😀 A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 20, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Happy Monday guys ❤️on my way to work and it's going to be a great day! A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 10, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: 9 Beyoncé Quotes to Get You Through the Day

12. She continues to learn and grow from social media mishaps.

Knowles recently proved to be just like us by making a bit of a social media blunder: She "liked" a comment on Instagram that criticized Jennifer Hudson's voice. On Dec. 28 she took to the app to defend herself from the backlash and explained she admires the star deeply and must have accidentally hit the button. After apologizing to the star, she shared plans to take a break from social media. "I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity," she wrote.

However, Tina made her return to the platform on Jan. 3 to take a moment for shared birthday love with her sisters Flo, 73, (whose birthday is also Jan. 4), and Selena, 90, (whose big day was in November when Tina was out of the country).

I feel soo blessed to have my sisters with me In 2017 🙏🏾 With us losing soo many great people in this year. It makes me thank God for them. My sister Selena is 90 years old and Flo is 73 tomorrow ! I was born on her 10 th birthday and her party was cancelled so she said I came in to the world screwing up her life up❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

13. She's all of our moms in one.

Finally, she's arguably the most daring 63-year-old ever. Think she's afraid to dive deep into the ocean from a stories-high yacht? It's Tina, people.

This is my first jump from the second story . Which gave me the courage to go up higher. A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 31, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

I took a leap of faith , by jumping off the highest third story , on a boat into the ocean . (Next post) A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 31, 2016 at 9:46am PDT