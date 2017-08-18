Tina Fey Had Her Cake and Ate It Too While Calling Out Trump on Weekend Update

BY: Faith Cummings
August 18, 2017 @ 8:45 AM

A surprise visit from Tina Fey? Well, that sounds like one of our wildest dreams come true.

On Thursday, the Emmy Award-winning producer made an unexpected appearance on SNL's Weekend Update: Summer Edition. During the sketch, the funny lady put a hilarious spin on politics, as she has so brilliantly done in the past—remember her epic performance as former republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin?

"It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville," Fey recounted after host, Colin Jost, informed the audience that she's an alumni from the University of Virginia. "I don't want any more good people to get hurt. And I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and asking ourselves, 'What can I do?'"

https://youtu.be/iVvpXZxXWZU

Her solution for combating ignorance and racism? A delicious sheet cake. "Find a local business that you support—maybe a Jewish-run bakery, or an African-American-run bakery," Fey urged. "Order a cake with the American flag on it like this one and just eat it, Colin," she stated, while eating huge forkfuls of the dessert alongside Jost.

"Sheet-caking is the new grassroots movement," Fey hilariously added. "Most women I know have been doing it once a week since the election."

Fey wasn't the only SNL alum to stop by, as Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also made appearances as former presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Fallon happily gave his best impression of the historical figures, and we honestly haven't laughed so hard in a long time.

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/898358740268830721

We hope Fey, Fallon, and Meyers all come back this fall for SNL's season 43 premiere. But, for now, we'll be re-watching the Weekend Update episodes for a little joy in our lives.

