Relive 9 of Birthday Girl Tina Fey's Funniest Moments

Happy birthday, Tina Fey! The hilarious writer and actress turns 47 today, and to celebrate, we’re reliving nine times that she had us laughing out loud. The comedian started her career at Saturday Night Live before writing the iconic screenplay for the 2004 hit, Mean Girls. Moving on to write and star in the long-lasting comedy 30 Rock and the Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fey has written some of TV’s funniest comedies.

Her career continues to be on the rise in Hollywood. In 2015, she starred in the hit Sisters with her friend Amy Poehler, and portrayed a journalist covering the war in Afghanistan in this year’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. But perhaps her funniest moments have come when she’s turned the tables on Hollywood by hosting and roasting at the Golden Globes with Poehler as one incredible comedy duo.

In honor of her birthday, celebrate by taking a look back at some of her funniest moments.

1. When she did the perfect Sarah Palin impression and coined a famous line: "I can see Russia from my house."

2. When she came back to host SNL and did perhaps the best "Weekend Update" yet.

3. When she delivered this hilarious girl power monologue as Ms. Norbury in Mean Girls (and co-wrote the script!).

4. When she parodied "Bad Blood" on Saturday Night Live with Poehler.

5. When the "work wives" showed off their secret language.

6. When she roasted George Clooney at the 2015 Golden Globes as host.

7. When she whipped and nae nae-ed as Kimmy's drunk therapist on her Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

8. When she was hilarious in the 2015 hit Sisters as the family's resident wild child.

9. When her spot-on impression of her daughter proved she could truly do anything.