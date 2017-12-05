8 Things to Know About Your New Hollywood Crush, Timothée Chalamet

As awards show season gets underway, there’s one name on everyone’s lips (and it’s probably not pronounced the way you think it is).

By the looks of things, 21-year-old actor and Call Me By Your Name breakout star Timothée Chalamet is about to explode across the Hollywood landscape. With immense talent, leading man looks, and a refreshingly green approach to industry dealings, the actor is en route to becoming the Leonardo DiCaprio of our generation.

Courtesy

Intrigued? You’re not alone:

In three months Common White girl twitter is gonna post pictures like this of Timothée with a caption of "Timothée Chalamet is bae😍" or "Timothée Chalamet is a cutie" and that is the day we all collectively implode pic.twitter.com/uPzy8aHY1N — sofia (@rosychalamet) November 26, 2017

I pledge allegiance to the flag of Timothée Chalamet. — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) December 2, 2017

this year i put timothée chalamet on top of my christmas tree because he’s the REAL shining star pic.twitter.com/hdley6MkDO — emi (@xavirsdolan) December 5, 2017

Here’s everything you need to know about your new Hollywood crush, Timothée Chalamet.

we all are timothée chalamet after having a good day pic.twitter.com/ED1Me7bNcA — kylo ren is a punk bitch (@lostsoulerie) December 4, 2017

He Grew Up in N.Y.C.

The New York native attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and went on to attend N.Y.U.'s Gallatin School of Individualized Study—before, you know, becoming a movie star.

He’s a Winner—Literally

Chalamet’s performance in indie adaptation Call Me By Your Name has been universally acclaimed. While the major awards season players (aka The Oscars, The Golden Globes) are still far off, at this point in the game he’s won every award he’s been nominated for, which includes nods from the Palm Springs International Film Festival, New York Film Critics Circle, National Board of Review, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Hamptons International Film Festival, and the Gotham Awards.

Again, we have a long way to go, but many are already placing their bets on Chalamet to take home the Oscar for Best Actor in 2018.

Judging by his amazing Gotham Awards acceptance speech—which featured shout-outs to N.Y.C-born ballers like Cardi B—there will be no cutting to commercial if Timothée earns the Academy’s highest honor.

timothée chalamet accepting his award for breakthrough actor at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards pic.twitter.com/KEEclzNVsV — maha (@achalamet) November 28, 2017

HE’S SO CUTE

OK, you probably didn’t need to read this to figure that out, but enjoy these hand-selected photos anyway.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rune Hellestad- Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

He’s Starring Alongside Selena Gomez in Woody Allen’s Upcoming Film

And that’s not all he’s doing alongside Selena …

Pierre Suu/GC Images

His Name Is Traditionally Pronounced Tim-o-tay—but Don’t Call Him That

Timothée would like you to CALL HIM BY THE AMERICAN PRONUNCIATION OF HIS NAME. According to Newsweek, his friends call him Timmy.

He also learned Italian for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

He’s ALSO in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird—and His Character Is Kind of a F—boy, But We're Still Into It

Courtesy

does timothèe chalamet realize he’s got every indie girl on indie twitter whipped after lady bird — jules (@fiImkid) December 2, 2017

Timothée Chalamet's character in Lady Bird is every guy I dated from 2005-2012 right down to the sex. — Emily (@emmahcodee) November 20, 2017

can’t stop thinking about timothée chalamet in lady bird pic.twitter.com/HJxv3L2VMk — Kennedy (@KennedyRooke) December 1, 2017

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet shine in one of the year’s best ensembles. Watch a new clip from #LadyBird! pic.twitter.com/ebylpm2xbn — Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) December 5, 2017

He Used to Date Madonna’s Daughter, Lourdes Leon

Alo Ceballos/GC Images; SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Although the details are fuzzy, Timothée confirmed that he and Lourdes dated at some point during their time at Laguardia High. Judging by this interview, he's still adorably flustered by discussing his personal life.