These Are the Most Influential Teens of 2017

When it comes to influence, today’s teens are in a league of their own.

On Thursday, Time released its annual list of the year’s most influential teens. Past honorees include Kylie Jenner, Malia and Sasha Obama, and Simone Biles.

For 2017, the queue is overrun with activists and stars of social media, TV, and fashion, such as model Kaia Gerber (below, left), 16, Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi (below, center), 17, and Rayouf Alhumedhi.

Getty Images (3)

Among the older set: 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham (above, right), aspiring photographer and eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham; Miley Cyrus’s prodigal little sis, Noah Cyrus, 17; and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, 19. For the full list of 30, visit time.com.

Perhaps the least surprising of the bunch is 13-year-old Stranger Things breakout star (and style icon) Millie Bobby Brown, whose iconic character and real-life persona have inspired countless web-wide tributes (not to mention the hoards of wig-wearing Elevens hitting the streets both this Halloween and last).

Another obvious addition is Maddie Ziegler, who at 15 years old already claims the titles of novelist, actress, and acclaimed dancer.