See Who Made TIME's 2017 List of the 100 Most Influential People

It’s that time of year again! The TIME 100 has been announced for 2017 and we couldn't be more excited for the diverse crop of honorees. Every year, TIME magazine releases its list of the 100 most influential people around the world, traversing the spectrums of politics, the arts, sports, and more. This year’s theme, according to TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs, “explores the intersection of accomplishment and renown,” with everyone from actor Ryan Reynolds to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Gucci visionary Alessandro Michele to Pope Francis (a repeat title holder!), being represented.

In the entertainment space, Emma Stone, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Sarah Paulson, and John Legend were among just some of the names, with stars like Demi Lovato highlighted for her work pushing the issue of mental health to the fore.

As in the past, TIME 100 alumni were tapped to contribute to the issue. Singer Common writes about Chance the Rapper; Tina Fey gives a tribute to Donald Glover; Meryl Streep to Viola Davis; and Sheryl Sandberg to Melinda Gates.

The 2017 issue will feature five cover portraits, seen below:

