Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday evening.

According to reports, McGraw had just finished singing hit song “Humble & Kind” when he fell to his knees and sat down onstage.

The singer’s longtime wife and duet partner, Faith Hill, came out onstage following the incident, telling the crowd, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."

A representative for the 50-year-old crooner later released a statement re-iterating Hill’s sentiment. “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw and Hill, who’d traveled overseas to perform in the U.K.’s Country to Country (C2C) festival, are set to go on tour together beginning May 31.