Watch the Artsy Campaign Video for Tilda Swinton's New Eyewear Collection

There’s nothing basic about Tilda Swinton. She can transform into any character on camera and she’s as fabulous as they come when it comes to her menswear-inspired red carpet style. That sleek platinum ‘do is always a winner, too.

There’s also nothing basic about Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster. Naturally, Swinton and the accessories experts have teamed up for an exclusive collection of glasses we’re hoping to get our hands on immediately. According to WWD, the collection includes three styles that range between $250 and $286. Two are available in chunky acetate frames (they come in three colors) while a sleeker, frameless-like option features a mirrored lens that beams.

Naturally, Swinton defines cool in the accompanying campaign video. Written and directed by Erik Madigan Heck, the campaign video is essentially a minutes-long mini-movie we’d love to watch on repeat. The actress and her own reflection are seen playing a game of chess that eventually, somehow, turns into a fencing match.

It’s weird. It’s chic. It’s Tilda Swinton at her best.

RELATED: How to Layer a Skirt Over Pants, as Seen at Tibi

Watch the full clip above—and mark your calendar. Swinton’s Gentle Monster campaign hits Colette, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue on March 1.

Scroll down for more images from Swinton's collection.

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster