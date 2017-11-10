Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift's Reputation in Their SNL Promos

It looks like Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift are ready to kick off the SNL season with a bang.

The duo appeared in their first promo for the show, released Friday, which showed them standing side by side on set with the Girls Trip star rocking a silver top with large crescent-shaped hot pink earrings and Swift sporting an oversize plaid button-down shirt.

"I just wanna know: Are any of those new songs about me?" Haddish asked Swift with a big smile, referencing her new album Reputation and her rep for calling out people in some of her biggest hits. After the songstress replied no, Haddish asked if they can pretend that they are. "Absolutely," Swift replies, as Haddish throws up her hands and dances with Swift, saying, "I made it on an album, y'all!"

While this will be Swift's third time appearing on SNL, this will be Haddish's first time hosting the show and she'll make history when she does it. Haddish's stint will mark the first time a black female comedian has ever hosted the show.

Saturday Night Live airs tomorrow, Nov. 10, at 11:30 p.m. ET. on NBC.